Greenfield “Safe City” ordinance vote

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Town Council will vote on a proposed “safe city” ordinance. If it passes, police would not be able to take action, or make arrests, based solely on immigration status.

The town council is also expected to discuss non-binding questions, that could end up on the ballot in November.

Topics range from police body cameras, to a tax option on recreational marijuana.

Monday night residents were able to ask Sheriff Donelan about the program and voice their concerns.

Voters are scheduled to decide whether to make Greenfield a “Safe City” Wednesday.

Greenfield is considering adopting a “Safe City” ordinance, but it has some residents concerned.