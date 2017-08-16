Greenfield Town Council rejects “Safe City” Ordinance

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield could soon join Northampton and Amherst, which provide certain protections for immigrants in their communities.

More than 200 people came to Greenfield High School Wednesday night for the Town Council vote on a “Safe City” Ordinance.

Greenfield Police Sergeant Jason Haskins told 22News, the turnout was so high that they had to turn some people away at the door.

Residents held signs, showing where they stand.

“I think a lot of people in our community are expressing the kind of polarization that you see nationally,” said Keith Zaltzberg, a Greenfield Business Owner.

Under the “Safe City” proposal, police officers could not be forced to detain immigrants if so ordered by immigration officials.

“I don’t think it should pass,” said John Parks of Greenfield. “I mean we already have enough problems with drugs and other stuff in Greenfield.”

Language in the ordinance states that no town employee can cooperate or enforce any federal program that registers people, but the terms ‘cooperate’ and ‘enforce’ are not clearly defined, which could be confusing.

Several Greenfield residents told 22News that there’s still a lot of confusion about what being a safe zone really means.

“I’m interested to hear both sides of the story,” said Steve Ronhave of Greenfield. “I’m glad that we are working on a safe city ordinance.”

22News will bring you the result of the town council vote when they are available.