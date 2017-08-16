Fire escape safety plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Less than half of families know exactly what their plan would be if there’s a fire in their home.

You have to make every second count when it comes to getting out of your house if there is a fire.

“You only have two minutes to get out and people don’t realize that”, says Mary Nathan, the disaster program manager at American Red Cross. “They think that they can maybe get a few of their possessions and get out, but there’s really no time”

The most important thing your family can do to prepare if there is a fire is to have an emergency exit plan. Under the right conditions, a fire can double in size every minute.

The American Red Cross and Springfield Fire Department say the key to getting out safely in a fire is knowing the exact plan your family will take.

But even the most detailed exit plan won’t work if you don’t have proper smoke detectors.

“Over 40 years in the fire department I’ve seen 90 percent of the people that die in a house fire, they don’t have working smoke detectors and it’s probably the most important thing you can do to save your life in a residential house fire is to have a working smoke detector”, says Dennis Leger, the Executive Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner.

Fire-safety experts recommend photo-electric smoke alarms over ionization alarms because they don’t give false alarms and last for 10 years. They’re required by law if it is within 20 feet of a kitchen or bathroom.

This year, the American Red Cross is launching a new “sound the alarm” program where they will install 3 smoke alarms in 150 homes in the Springfield area around fire prevention month.

They will be in Springfield on October 7th and the 14th.

If you’d like the American Red Cross to set up alarms in your house and discuss an emergency exit strategy with you, call 1-800-746-3511.