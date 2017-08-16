Fake guns deceive local police and others at first glance

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At first glance, it can be difficult to determine whether a pistol is a real firearm, or a BB gun.

On Tuesday the Longmeadow Police Department posted photos of a real gun and a BB gun, asking people to distinguish between the two.

They posted the pictures after officers stopped a vehicle and discovered a BB gun that looked almost identical to the semi-automatic pistols carried by State Police.

People responding to the post had trouble telling the difference.

“At first glance you really can’t tell unless your up close and personal with the weapon here,” said Springfield resident, Christopher Soler. “From what I can tell the one on the right looks to be the BB gun here.”

The General manager of the Army Barracks Store in West Springfield, Jillian Czerniawski, told 22News that it can be extremely difficult to tell the difference between a real gun versus a BB gun.

Airsoft guns come with an orange tip around the barrel, making them easier to identify.

“A lot of airsoft and BB guns are modeled after their real counterparts,it’s definitely a selling point in the airsoft and BB gun world,” said Czerniawski.

Czerniawski also stated people remove those orange tips to make their airsoft guns look real.

Removing the orange tip can lead to confusion and even a dangerous situation if you’re pulled over by police.

Czerniawski said you should immediately tell an officer that you have a BB gun in the car if you’re pulled over. She suggests carrying these guns in a bag.