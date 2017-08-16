Eclipse requests get weird

(KGW) There are some pretty bizarre requests related to the eclipse popping up on sites like Craigslist. People are willing to pay top dollar or trade things to get a boat, a plane, a car, really anything, to see this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Some ads, are simply looking for love when the moon crosses the sun. An ad out of the San Francisco area went viral nationally before it was deleted. It read, “Wanted: Woman who wants to conceive a child during the total eclipse in Oregon.”

The ad may have been fake, but the author wrote he was a 40-year-old man looking to share “cosmic energy aligned with the planets” with a woman who has beauty and smarts. Oh, and she must like cats.

Another man is offering an ounce of weed he most the state of Oregon legally allows an adult to have, for a car ride from his Garibaldi home on the coast to Salem, where he wants to spend a couple days in the path of totality, then ride back to Garibaldi.

“I am way excited, so, so excited,” said Andrew. “So I figured I have a little extra weed on the side, so why don’t I just throw a Craigslist in for someone who wants some weed to pick me up and drive me to there? I figured there’d probably be a few out there, and oh man has there been!”

