Dozens of animals still available for adoption at Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Clear The Shelters Day is just 3 days away and there are hundreds of pets that need forever homes right here in Western Massachusetts. 22News shows you some of the animals up for adoption in Springfield.

Millions of animals across the country are waiting for their forever homes

There are dozens of pets available right in Springfield at Dakin Humane Society, including “Alder,” a one year old Labrador mix.

And Alder is not the only one. Dakin currently has 10 dogs and dozens of cats along with other small animals, all available for adoption, and that’s just in Springfield.

“I think it’s important to adopt a pet because there’s so many that need love and with all the breeding that’s going on you miss out on a lot of dogs that are absolutely wonderful,” said Alma Huremovic of West Springfield.

If you’re unsure about which animal would be the right one for you, Dakin said they help with making sure these animals go to the right homes.

Carmine Dicenso of Dakin Humane Society told 22News, “Really it’s about matching someone up with the animal that might work well in their life. So we’ll ask you a lot of question about your life style how active you are, if there are children in the homes those thing. We try to find out what matches that so it’s not really a harsh screening but more of match making.”

22News is proud to be a sponsor of the “Clear the Shelters” campaign.

Clear the Shelters day is August 19th, but all of these animals are available right now. The fee’s to adopt range depending on the type of animal.

Click here to see all adoptable animals at the two shelters >>