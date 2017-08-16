Doctors recommend student athletes to begin working out before sports season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports injuries are inevitable, but there are ways to help athletes stay healthy on the playing field.

Although sports are meant to be fun, injuries are part of the game. Athletes suffer different injuries depending on the sport they play.

Doctors say it’s crucial athletes not play when their hurt.

“And most importantly if you feel you’ve gotten an injury, getting it checked out, stopping, getting out of the game, until you’re ok to keep playing,” said Dr. Ira Helfand of the Family Care Medical Center.

It’s also important to wear a helmet where appropriate, and equipment to provide extra support for muscles and joints that are working during physical activity.

“If there is any weakness in any joints there should be a brace placed to give some extra support during the sports activity,” Louise Cardellina, Physician Assistant at AFC Urgent Care told 22News.

Doctors also told 22News it’s important for athletes to rest between practices and games in order to stay healthy on the field.

“In order to good in Track and Field you need training and rest, rest is very important,” said Dejey Carpenter, a Track and Field Athlete.

Doctors recommend high school athletes start working out now so their joints and muscles are ready for their team’s season.