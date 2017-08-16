Charlottesville victim honored

(NBC News) More than a thousand people packed a theater in Charlottesville, Virginia Wednesday to honor Heather Heyer, the woman who died Saturday when a car plowed into a group of people protesting against white nationalists.

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up, well guess what, you just magnified her,” said Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro.

Last Saturday Heyer, a 32-year-old legal assistant, marched to protest the white nationalists and neo-Nazis who had descended on her city.

Family and friends remembered Heyer as kind, compassionate and strong willed, unwilling to remain silent about the injustice she saw all around her.

“She loved people, she wanted equality, and in this issue on the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate,” said her father, Mark Heyer.

Heyer’s mother challenged those who gathered to follow Heather’s example.

“Find what’s wrong, look at it, and say what can I do to make a difference?” she said.

It’s a way, she says, to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

