Car rolls over on Meadow Street in Chicopee

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Gary J. Paulette

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car rolled over on Meadow Street in Chicopee around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News no serious injuries were reported.

Chicopee Police, fire department, tow trucks and emergency services responded to the accident.

