Car rolls over on Meadow Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car rolled over on Meadow Street in Chicopee around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News no serious injuries were reported.
Chicopee Police, fire department, tow trucks and emergency services responded to the accident.
There were no road closures.
