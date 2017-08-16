Can you spot the fake? Longmeadow police warn about dangers of realistic BB guns

Some BB guns are hard to tell apart from real firearms

The BB gun is on the right. Photo courtesy Longmeadow Police Department

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are warning about the dangers of realistic-looking BB guns, after finding one in a stolen vehicle they had pulled over.

Longmeadow police say the Smith & Wesson BB gun they found in the stolen car on Sunday is hard to tell apart from the Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun their officers carry on a daily basis, especially at a quick glance.

Officers arrested three adults and one juvenile around 2:20 a.m. Sunday after spotting the stolen vehicle on Converse Street. Longmeadow police said in the Facebook post that the four suspects showed no remorse and even told officers they would steal again if people continued to leave their cars unlocked with the keys inside.

“While this call ended peacefully with all the occupants of the vehicle being arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, it could have turned tragic if this all too realistic looking BB gun was shown during the stop, or worse, pointed at one of our officers,” police wrote.

Photo courtesy Longmeadow Police Department

