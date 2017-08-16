Belchertown teen to be arraigned for fatal crash

By Published:
Photo of the accident that killed local blogger Larry Kelly

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – If he’s convicted, Fellion could spend 2 and a half years at a house of corrections and lose his license for 15 years.

The arraignment was moved from August 4th to Wednesday, August 16th, at the request of Fellion’s defense attorney.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office said Fellion was driving on route 9 in Belchertown in February when he crossed the center line and hit Amherst blogger Larry Kelley’s car head-on.

Kelley died in the crash. Ryan was driving two other passengers. All three of them were sent to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The arraignment comes after a grand jury returned an indictment against Fellion in July.

