Yankee Candle looking to hire 100 people at job fair

They want to hire 100 more people by next month

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle is recruiting workers in Deerfield.

Yankee Candle is Franklin County’s largest employer, and they want to hire 100 more people by next month.

Their day-long job fair ended at 6 p.m., Tuesday night.

The job fair was held at the “Annex”, right next to the Yankee Candle store in Deerfield.

Job-seekers filled out applications and then were interviewed by recruiters. Yankee Candle is looking to hire both full time and part time seasonal positions.

Those positons included gift assemblers, sales associates, and order processers.

The store typically hires most of their seasonal positions during the summer months.

“I’m looking to get back working every single day again and be back in the community,” said James Torrey of Soldier On, Leeds. “And I’m hoping since there are so many positions available it’ll be an easy lock for me.”

Yankee Candle is also looking for people with engineering backgrounds who could work as electricians and product technicians.

They plan to hold another job fair in September, which will be focused on customer service positions.

