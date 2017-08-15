Wilbraham police reminding to lock car doors after overnight incident

Police unable to find suspect who allegedly tried to enter a resident's car

Published:

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after one resident allegedly saw a man trying to break into his car overnight.

According to a posting on the Wilbraham Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were called to the area of West Colonial Road around 1:30 a.m. Police say the suspect ran toward Springfield Street after being scared away by the homeowner who called in to report the incident.

Wilbraham police said they found fresh footprints through many lawns in the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

No cars appeared to have been successfully entered, but Wilbraham police say it’s a reminder to keep your cars locked.

