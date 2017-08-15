Where can you safely view the solar eclipse next Monday?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are continuing our coverage of Monday’s solar eclipse. 22News is working for you with locations for good viewing right here in western Massachusetts.

Besides right outside your home or office there will be places you can go to see the solar eclipse and even get free glasses.

If you are looking for places to see the solar eclipse besides your backyard, 22News found a couple places you can safely watch the show in the sky here in the Pioneer Valley.

The Springfield Museums will host a viewing program on the quadtrangle from 1-4PM Monday. They’ll give away free eclipse glasses on a first come first serve bases. They’ll also have filtered telescopes you can safely look through to see the eclipse.

The moon will obscure approximately 65 percent of the sun here.

22News talked with Dr. Richard Sanderson, Physical Science Curator at the Springfield Museums, told 22News, “We’ll see the moon gradually move over the sun and by sing eclipse glasses you’ll be able to look up at the sun and see the moon take a bite out of the sun and slowly the moon will pass over the sun and at the mid point at that time it will look like an orange banana in the sky.”

Smith College will also provide eclipse glasses at their viewing Monday from 1:30-4:00PM.

If you do plan on viewing the solar eclipse make sure you have the proper eye wear to look up. If they are the proper eye wear they will read on the frames, ISO certified.