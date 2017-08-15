Wayward alligator found in swimming pool at New Jersey motel

It was taken to an undisclosed site

By Published:
A 4-foot alligator was found and removed from an outdoor pool at the Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An alligator has been found in a swimming pool at a motel at the New Jersey shore.

The 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator was discovered Tuesday morning at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City.

Sam Holland, of Animal Control of South Jersey, captured a 4-foot alligator that was in the outdoor pool of Bayview Inn & Suites, in Atlantic City, NJ, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

Authorities say it’s not clear where the alligator came from, how it got into the pool or how long it had been there.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool. It was taken to an undisclosed site.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s