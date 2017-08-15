Tekoa Country Club greens damaged by ATV drivers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ATV’s have caused thousands of dollars of damage at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield.

These are pictures of the damage were provided to 22News by Tekoa Country Club. At least two ATVs drove around three of the greens at the country club, tearing up the turf.

E.J. Altobello, the club’s director of golf, said the incident took place Monday afternoon. He said a crew of ten people worked seven hours to repair the damage to the greens so the club could have those holes ready for play Tuesday.

Altobello told 22News, “We purchased some equipment and did a few things like that. Estimated in the $3,000 – $5,000 range, something like that. You’re disappointed people don’t have more respect for other people’s property and things like that, but we repaired it this morning and life goes on.”

The affected greens were on a part of the golf course away from the clubhouse and pro shop, so there weren’t any witnesses.

The club reported the incident to Westfield Police. The club told 22News they believe police have already identified possible suspects.

