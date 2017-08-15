Teen accused of vandalizing Holocaust memorial in Boston arraigned

Teen pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges

Associated Press Published:
A passerby, left, and a law enforcement official, right, stand near broken glass at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Boston. Police say a person is in custody for allegedly vandalizing the memorial. It's the second time the memorial has been damaged this summer. Police say the suspect smashed a glass panel Monday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The Suffolk County prosecutor says the Malden teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday. He was ordered to stay away from the memorial and follow mental health guidance.

The teen is accused of smashing a glass panel on the memorial Monday. Police say the boy was detained by two bystanders until police arrived. He was charged with willful and malicious destruction of property.

Police say that in June, James Isaac used a rock to shatter a glass panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

