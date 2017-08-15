Super Bowl preps begin

(KARE) The volunteer headquarters for Super Bowl 52 is officially open for business.

The headquarters for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee’s volunteer force, otherwise known as “Crew 52,” opened its doors Saturday in downtown Minneapolis.

The MNSBHC is seeking 10,000 volunteers to help welcome a projected million-plus visitors to the big game at the U.S. Bank Stadium in February.

Volunteers will serve at gathering points like airports, skyways, hotels and Super Bowl-related events. They are required to go through an application process, background check, interview and training sessions, and will be serving for the ten days leading up to game day.

Read more: http://kare11.tv/2fHqA2m