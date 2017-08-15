Super Bowl preps begin

KARE's Heidi Wigdahl Published: Updated:
The volunteer headquarters for Super Bowl 52 is officially open for business. 10,000 volunteers are being sought to help Minneapolis host the big game.

(KARE) The volunteer headquarters for Super Bowl 52 is officially open for business.

The headquarters for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee’s volunteer force, otherwise known as “Crew 52,” opened its doors Saturday in downtown Minneapolis.

The MNSBHC is seeking 10,000 volunteers to help welcome a projected million-plus visitors to the big game at the U.S. Bank Stadium in February.

Volunteers will serve at gathering points like airports, skyways, hotels and Super Bowl-related events. They are required to go through an application process, background check, interview and training sessions, and will be serving for the ten days leading up to game day.

Read more: http://kare11.tv/2fHqA2m

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s