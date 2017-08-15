Stolen $160M painting resurfaces 31 years later

(CNN) – A painting worth millions, stolen in a brazen, movie-style heist has resurfaced after being missing for 31 years.

The iconic stolen painting worth as much as $160 million. In 1985, Willem de Kooning’s “Woman-ochre” disappeared from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art.

Police believe a couple walked in and cut the iconic painting from its frame. It remained missing for more than 31 years. Then, in August, a man called the museum saying he’d found the painting at an estate sale.

Museum officials confirmed its authenticity and brought the piece back to UA, where, after some restoration, it will finally find its home once again.