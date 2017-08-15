State awards $72 million to improve affordable housing

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker administration is awarding $72 million to several cities and towns to create and rehabilitate affordable housing units. A portion of that money will go to western Massachusetts communities including Springfield and Holyoke.

The housing awards will allow 17 communities across the state to create, rehabilitate and preserve nearly 2,000 housing units across the state for low and mixed-income families.

MacArthur Terrace in Chicopee, Brownstone Gardens in Easthampton, and Chestnut Crossing in Springfield will all be able to rehab hundreds of affordable housing units with those funds.

Sommerville State Rep. Denise Provost sees an increasing need for affordable housing.

“People are living more and more precariously,” Rep. Provost told 22News. “And they have less and less money left over for disposable income whether it’s on other necessities like food and medicine.”

Transitional and supportive housing in Adams and North Adams will be able to use the funds to repair 22 family shelter units destroyed by a fire last summer.