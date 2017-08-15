Springfield rally supports Charlottesville victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group in Springfield rallied in support of the victims killed and injured in Charlottesville.

“Arise for Social Justice” held the rally at the corner of State Street and Walnut Street Tuesday evening.

People gathered for the event, which was meant to be a peaceful show of support for the victims.

Candace Ocmond of Springfield told 22News, “Lots of excitement for me to see this here. Lots of love, community, you know everybody out here is just trying to share the message of love.”

Similar rallies have been held throughout the country in solidarity with the victims in Charlottesville.