Springfield Police investigating shooting on Belmont Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting on Belmont Avenue.

Springfield Police Leiutenant Kenneth Murray told 22News officers responded to a shot spotter call at 150 Belmont Avenue in Springfield around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday evening.

Police said they found one person with a gunshot wound who was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Lt. Murray said there was a disturbance after the shooting and police had to send extra cruisers.

They are still searching for a suspect and there is no word on the victim’s condition.

No further information was made available.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.