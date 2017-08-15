Report: Ex-police officer to plead guilty to child porn

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer who faces a federal child pornography charge is expected to plead guilty in court this week.

The Attleboro Sun reports that a hearing has been scheduled for Friday in U.S. District Court in Providence, Rhode Island.

Former Attleboro police Sgt. Richard Woodhead pleaded not guilty last week, but he had already agreed to enter a guilty plea at a later date. The 54-year-old is accused of trying to obtain child porn.

His lawyer has called explicit telephone conversations Woodhead had with an undercover agent “obscene sexual fantasies.”

Woodhead was arrested by federal authorities at his home April 6.

He was placed on administrative leave from the police force. He has since retired.

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

 

