Removal of mysterious circular object from beach canceled

The circular object located about 10 feet (3 meters) off shore at low tide has puzzled beachgoers

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A tree removal company’s attempt to uproot a mysterious object with steel legs that is lodged on a Rhode Island beach has been postponed.

WPRI-TV reports that East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann says the Tuesday evening extrication by Rocky’s Tree Service has been canceled due to deteriorating conditions on the beach. There’s no word on when the removal will be rescheduled.

The circular object located about 10 feet (3 meters) off shore at low tide has puzzled beachgoers. It has eight stainless steel legs and is capped with concrete.

Brockmann says the best tip he’s received on the object came from University of Rhode Island oceanographers who say it could be part of a device used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor currents and sediment flow.

