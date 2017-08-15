Protesters target KKK bust

(WSMV) Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State CapitolMonday demanding the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

The organizing group, Moral Movement Tennessee, is a collection of clergy, social and civil rights activists. They put the Capitol demonstration together following the riots and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend when white nationalist protesters and counter protesters clashed over plans to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The group of about 60 people demonstrated under the theme, “Moral Monday: Tear Down White Supremacy.”

“We’re here today to say tear it down, tear it down,” said activist Justin Jones before having demonstrators cover the Forrest bust with a jacket.

The Forrest bust sits outside the state House and Senate chambers in the Tennessee Capitol rotunda.

“We are here to send a message to our white brothers and sisters that white supremacy hurts you too,” Jones shouted. “White supremacy is the myth that this statue is enough. Because at the same time they give you this statue, they deny you living wages, deny you access to healthcare.”

The group chanted and sang spirituals as they marched to Governor Bill Haslam’s office.

