Parents should be monitoring children’s TV content and online activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents learned about protecting their children from graphic content, both on television, and on the web in Springfield.

It can be difficult for parents to know everything your children are watching on TV and on their mobile devices.

That’s why the Parents Television Council met in Springfield Tuesday night, to address those challenges with parents and others in the community.

“We work hard to advocate for children so that they are not exposed to gratuitous sex, violence and profanity in entertainment media, whether it be television media, streaming media or a variety of other ways children are exposed to those things,” Michele D’Amour of the Parents Television Council told 22News.

Experts say one of the biggest challenges parents face when it comes to monitoring what their children watch, is smartphones.

“There weren’t smart phones when I started this, so yes it is becoming a tougher issues,” said Tim Winter, President of the Parents Television Council. “More and more kids are getting their media through devices other than a television and it is a growing problem for parents.”

They urge parents to talk with their children, have a conversation about what they’re watching, and when possible watch TV with them to monitor content.