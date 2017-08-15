New delivery service to deliver goods to Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A company is delivering goods in western Massachusetts in as little as an hour.

“Instacart” launched in the Springfield area Monday night, delivering goods from “Price Rite,” “Petco,” and “CVS” in as little as an hour.

The service will help people who might have trouble getting to the store on their own.

“Really think that’s awesome for the elderly, or for people that have some sort of handicap, even if it’s temporary,” said Karen Newton of Chicopee. “I think it will make them feel a little more independent and less dependent on their family, and I think that’s important.”

The company said the delivery service will bring 100 new jobs to western Massachusetts.