Mixed martial arts fighter hospitalized after match dies

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter who suffered a technical knockout in a match in Massachusetts has died.

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office says Rondel Clark died Tuesday at a Boston hospital. Authorities are investigating his death.

Clark competed at a showcase on Saturday at Plymouth Memorial Hall. The match was stopped about two minutes into the third round and was ruled a TKO. The 26-year-old fighter from Sutton was hospitalized after a post-fight examination.

Mixed martial arts is commonly called MMA and involves full-contact combat in a cage, with hitting, kicking and grappling while standing or down on the mat.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of Clark’s death.

State police, local police and the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission are investigating.