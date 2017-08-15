Melha Riders 11th Annual Hospital Run

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Melha Riders will continue their tradition supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield with their 11th Annual Hospital Run on August 20th. David Butterfield, Past Potentate and Committee Member, and Michael Cote, Melha Divan Member and Committee Member, told us all the details.

Melha Riders 11th Annual Hospital Run
Benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield
August 20th
Registration begins at 10am – $20
133 Longhill Street, Springfield
End at Westfield River Brewing, Southwick – Food and entertainment included in the registration fee

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s