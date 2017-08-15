CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Melha Riders will continue their tradition supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield with their 11th Annual Hospital Run on August 20th. David Butterfield, Past Potentate and Committee Member, and Michael Cote, Melha Divan Member and Committee Member, told us all the details.

Melha Riders 11th Annual Hospital Run

Benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield

August 20th

Registration begins at 10am – $20

133 Longhill Street, Springfield

End at Westfield River Brewing, Southwick – Food and entertainment included in the registration fee