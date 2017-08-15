Man set free after stun gun torture

(WFLA) A Florida man accused of using a stun gun to discipline several children in his care is out of jail after a judge ruled he was not competent to stand trial.

William Torres-Morales and three others were accused of using a stun gun on at least seven children as a form of discipline. Torres is also accused of sexual battery of a child.

A judge ruled that Torres is not competent to stand trial, and he was released into the care of a family member. Torres was also placed on GPS monitoring, and must stay away from children.

As for his co-defendants, two received prison sentences and the third still has a case pending.

His former neighbors in West Lakeland who knew him said he lives close by and they aren’t happy about it.

“I think he needs to be locked up for life and not be out here because he’s going to hurt other children,” Amanda Jimenez said.

“We never expected to see him do something like that. We all grew up together and we thought he was a nice kid. So it came as a big shock, he was a nice kid. And now to hear that he’s out, no I don’t think it’s fair,” JulieMarie Rivera said.

