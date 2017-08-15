Local salon hopes to eliminate nearly all of their waste products

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gasoline Alley the Salon, located on Albany Street in Springfield, now recycles and re-purposes 95 percent of all products being used in their salon.

They recently joined the Green Circle Salons, a network of hoping to make salons sustainable by 2020.

Their purpose is to recycle, re-purpose, and capture all salon and spa waste. They gather their waste and items such as foil to send out to different places across the country to get re-purposed.

“The hair droppings we sweep up and collect and send to a warehouse in Chicago,” Salon Owner, Michelle Scibelli explained. “And the Green Circle Organization finds people. For example, an assistant professor at Virginia Tech whose learning to separate the keratin from the hair and making bioplastic.”

A lot of the hair is used for oil spills in the ocean since human hair acts as an oil absorbent.

The salon feels they are doing their part to save the planet, right here in the community.