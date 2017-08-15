Immigrants rights activists rally at State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Dozens of labor and immigrant rights activists rallied at the State House on Tuesday. They called on Governor Charlie Baker to safeguard immigrants with Temporary Protected Status and Massachusetts residents covered by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Tuesday marks the 5th anniversary of the DACA, an Obama administration program that allows immigrants to stay in the country for two years without being deported. But activists worry these protections might not last under the Trump administration.

“We’re just people who want to work, who want to go to school,” Sergiu Voicila told 22News. “We’re not going to hide in the shadows while he continues to criticize us and to try to demonize us.”

State lawmakers are considering competing immigration bills, Governor Baker’s bill would allow state officers to detain criminal immigrants for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The Safe Communities Act would limit state collaboration with federal immigration enforcement.

The Safe Communities Act and Governor Baker’s immigration bill are both currently under committee review.