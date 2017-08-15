Holyoke Police to join ‘drive sober’ campaign

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’re on notice, drive sober or get pulled over.

The Holyoke Police Department will increase their “impaired driving patrols” from August 19 to September 4. The department is being awarded a special grant from MassDOT’s Highway Safety Division to enforce sober driving.

Holyoke Police are joining more than 200 local police departments across the state aiming to curb impaired driving.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News, “Sometimes lifestyle habits get involved with driving. We’ve seen tragedy across the roadways with that. I think we would like to see people just abide by the law, and just be safe on the road driving.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of 28 people die in alcohol related crashes in the U.S. each day.

This year’s campaign will show how impairment increases exponentially when alcohol and marijuana are combined. The Amherst Police Department will also participate in the state-wide campaign.