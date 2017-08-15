Greenfield could become a “Safe City”

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Town Council will decide Wednesday whether to make their city a “Safe City.”

Under the ordinance, local police wouldn’t be able to enforce orders by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Greenfield police wouldn’t be able to arrest an individual under federal immigration official’s requests, unless it was important to a criminal investigation.

Local police also wouldn’t be allowed to initiate investigations or take action based on someone’s immigration status.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin has already issued an executive order, making the town a safe community for immigrants. Some think it doesn’t actually protect residents and that this safe city ordinance still needs to be passed.

Martin’s order did not explicitly say Greenfield is a sanctuary city.

If the ordinance is passed, it needs the mayor’s approval in order to go into effect.

