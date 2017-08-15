“For her it wasn’t lip service, it was real”

WESH's Michelle Meredith Published: Updated:
Mark Heyer, father of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer, discusses his loss...and explains why he has forgiven the man accused of killing her.

(WESH) The father of a 32-year-old woman killed while protesting the presence of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia says he forgives the man charged in his daughter’s death.

Three people were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade to protest the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing Heather Heyer, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

“My daughter was a strong opinionated woman that was willing to stand up for what she believed in. For her it wasn’t lip service it was real,” Mark Heyer said of Heather Heyer.

Mark Heyer said he doesn’t hold any ill will toward James Alex Fields Jr., the man who is believed to have been behind the wheel of the car that rammed into the crowd.

“I don’t hold any ill will toward this young fellow who did this, he’s stupid, OK. He’s only 20 years old. It don’t have enough sense to make a lifelong decision about nothing, you know,” Heyer said.

“He was misinformed, he was deceived and you know I forgive him flat out. I forgive him. The thing is, he’s going to have to live with the consequences, and he’s going to have to live knowing he took somebody’s life for the rest of his life. I wouldn’t wish that on nobody.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uXYQbG

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s