Enfield police “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in Granville

Suspect was staying at campground in Granville

Craig Powell, Photo: Enfield Police Department "Most Wanted" list

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Granville say they arrested a man on the Enfield Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list Monday.

Granville Police Sgt. Patrick Winslow told 22News the suspect, Craig Powell, was wanted in Enfield for first degree larceny, and first degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

According to a posting on the Granville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were informed by Enfield police that Powell may be staying at the Prospect Mountain Campground on Main Road.

Granville police say they went to the campground to look for Powell, and found him right away.

He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections until his extradition back to Connecticut.

