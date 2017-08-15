Eclipse Eyewear: Beware of fakes

(KING) On the heels of Amazon issuing a major recall for solar eclipse glasses, a Seattle eye doctor’s office is now doing the same.

Roosevelt Vision put out a recall and safety alert after learning some of the protective eyewear they sold might not be safe.

“I think patients are really concerned and confused, and we’re concerned too. We want to make sure patients aren’t going to do anything that would harm their eyes,” said Optical Manager Desiree Hanhy.

Millions of people are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21. Many have ordered special glasses that allow eclipse viewers to look at the sun without risking damage to their eyes. But proper glasses are crucial.

