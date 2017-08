EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Easthampton are searching for a man who allegedly stole items from the CVS store on Northampton Street Tuesday morning.

According to Easthampton Police, the man stole several items from the store before running away toward the adjacent F.L. Roberts gas station, just after 10:00 a.m.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Easthampton police at 413-5271212, extension 1039.