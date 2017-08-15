Dump truck crashed into Colrain home, driver seriously hurt

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Colrain and Massachusetts State Police were called Jacksonville Road Tuesday morning after a dump truck crashed into a house there.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Nicole Morrell told 22News no one was inside the home at 3 Jacksonville Road at the time of the crash, but that the driver of the dump truck is believed to be seriously injured.

The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction team and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement team are at the site of the crash assisting the Colrain Police Department.

