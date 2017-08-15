Dakin Humane Society and 22News working to find new homes for pets

More than 70,000 pets have been adopted through Dakin's "ClearTheShelters" pet adoption drive

By Published: Updated:

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP)- Whether you want a dog, a cat, or a bunny, you’ll find them at the Dakin Humane Society.

Dakin’s shelter in Leverett was busy Tuesday with people looking to bring a furry friend home.

“I know that they treat all the pets here really well I’ve gotten two cats from here before and they’ve both been lovely,” said Kady Woods of Greenfield.

22News teamed up with Dakin for their annual “ClearTheShelters” pet adoption drive. More than 70,000 pets were adopted through this drive in 2015 and 2016.

“You don’t know where the pets are coming from where here I trust Dakin better because I’ve spoken to counselors and they seem to really know the history of the animals,” said Nancy Bak of Northampton.

Whether you’re looking to adopt a dog or a cat, there are plenty of animals up for adoption at the Dakin Humane Society Shelters. You can be assured the animals will be in good health.

“The staff here is going to know a lot about their history,” said Carmine DiCenso, Executive Director of Dakin Humane Society. “We’ll have information about their medical background and also have our veterinarian team be able to look at them, so you’re going to know a lot of information about that animal.”

DiCenso told 22News cats are the most frequently adopted pets since Dakin takes in twice as many cats as dogs.The pet adoption drive runs from 12:30 to 4:30 at both the Leverett and Springfield shelters this Saturday.

