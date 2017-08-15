Continued controversy

(NBC NEWS) – President Donald Trump wakes up in Trump Tower in New York today. He will be met again by protesters. Some of whom greeted him last night.

The president made a much stronger statement condemning violence from this weekend. Some say it’s too little, too late.

Protesters greeted President Donald Trump as he arrived at Trump Tower in New York.

They are angry it took 48 hours for the president to specifically call out the hate groups responsible for the car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.. Killing one woman. “Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant,” said the president.

President Trump was quick to denounce the CEO of Merck on twitter hours after he resigned from the president’s manufacturing council.

Yet democrats say these strong words towards the hate groups took too long. “The President, in his last statement, actually sounded Presidential. I wish that he would have said those same words on Saturday.” Senator Mark Warner, (D) Virginia.

“These are groups who are used to hearing dog whistles from public officials. So they take that as a green light of approving of this violence against counter-protesters,” said Michael German, Brennan Center for Justice.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Department of Justice will take the most vigorous action against the people and groups responsible for the Charlottesville violence. “We’re gonna protect the rights to assemble and march and we’re going to prosecute anybody to the fullest extent of the law that violates their ability to do so.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Sessions updated the president on their civil rights investigation into the attack.

Now.. In all three prominent CEOs .. From Merck, Intel, and Under Armour resigned from the President’s Advisory Council over his lack of condemnation for the weekend’s violence.