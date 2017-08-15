Chicopee police searching for bike theft suspect

Suspect facing felony charge

Screenshot photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department video

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are searching for a suspect who is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a bike that belonged to a restaurant employee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect was caught on surveillance camera the afternoon of August 9, walking from the Walgreens store on James Street to the back parking lot of Frontera Grill, where the bike was parked.

Wilk says the suspect took the bike and rode it northbound on Memorial Drive. The bike was not locked up at the time, but Wilk says it was stolen in the short amount of time that the owner of the bike realized he forgot to lock it, and went back to do so.

The suspect is facing a felony charge since the bike was worth more than $250.

If you recognize the man or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1730.

