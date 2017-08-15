Chicopee Police looking for missing woman

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for woman who they say has been missing since August 4.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 47-year-old Ivy Negron was last seen around 11:30 p.m. after leaving the Motel 6 on Burnett Road for Springfield.

Officer Wilk said Negron was reported missing Tuesday by a friend.

You are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730, if you have seen her or have any information.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.