Chicopee police looking for armed assault suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for two suspects who they say attempted to rob a convenience store with a knife on August 7.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspects, believed to be a man and a woman, walked into the Honeyland Farms store on Montgomery Street around 9:10 that night.

Wilk says the woman attempted to open the register and made stabbing motions at the clerk behind the counter. The suspects ran away without any money or merchandise, but Wilk says the crime is still considered a felony armed assault, with the intent to rob.

If you can identify either suspect, or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730.