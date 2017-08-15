Body found in Connecticut River

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A body has been found in the Connecticut River.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News, South Hadley Police, Fire Departments and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA responded to reports of a dead body just north of Brunelle’s Marina before noon Tuesday.

The DA’s office said the body of a male was recovered.

The cause of death and identity of the man will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.