Baystate doctor died while vacationing in Canada

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Baystate Health doctor died while vacationing with his family in Canada over the weekend.

According to a statement sent to 22News, Chief Physician Executive Dr. Andrew Artenstein says that Dr. Michael Plevyak died Sunday morning after being involved in an accident in Vancouver, BC.

Plevyak was a faculty physician in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The full statement is below:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Michael Plevyak, a faculty physician in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, who died Sunday morning from injuries sustained in an accident while vacationing in Vancouver, BC with his family. Dr. Plevyak leaves a legacy here as a beloved physician and educator, whose good work and commitment to his patients and colleagues will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time.” —Dr. Andrew W. Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer, Baystate Health and President, Baystate Medical Practices: