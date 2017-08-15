Back to school spending expected to hit all-time high

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Retail Federation expects to see its second highest back to school spending level record, this year.

Back to school shopping means more pencils, and notebooks and maybe a new backpack. And most parents are in agreement that the price to send your child to school fully equip for the year can be really expensive..

“We have three little kiddos and usually each of them is well over a hundred dollars each,” said Westfield resident Shannon Bruno. “You try and hit the deals you do the best you can but they need what they need.”

It’s not just back to school shopping for grade school and high school kids that can add up, college kids are spending more money now than ever.

Total spending for school and college combined is projected to reach $83.6 billion. A more than 10 percent increase from last year.

College Sophomore Madeline Dugan told 22News even when budgeting, the price for supplies is still a great expense to make sure you get the best.

“I really want to make sure that I have the right book for my classes and make sure that I have all the supplies and everything that I need,” said Dugan. “I don’t want to cheap out on classroom supplies.”

Cherly Lucas’ son will be a Freshman at Western New England University in the Fall. She told 22News that she spent $700 on his text books just for the first school semester.

College students are expected to spend nearly $1,000 this year on mostly tech gear, food and clothes.

The National Retail Federation predicts that this year’s back to college spending will reach an all time high of nearly $54 billion.