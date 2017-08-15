“America’s Got Talent” moves to live shows

Watch on 22News starting at 8PM

NBC's Mark Barger Published: Updated:
NBC's hit entertainment show America's Got Talent brings viewers some late summer fun as the competition heats up with contestants competing on live television.

(NBC News) After wowing the judges throughout the first part of the season, the America’s Got Talent acts have a new panel of judges to impress – America.

Tuesday marks the start of competitions on live TV, where competitors will have to excite viewers to stay in the hunt for the show’s million dollar prize.

“There’s a lot of amazing, talented people on this show, so we shall see,” said AGT host Tyra Banks.

Extreme and dangerous acts mean Tyra Banks, who is hosting for the first time this season, will also have to bring her A-game, preparing ahead of time for anything that could happen once the lights turn on.

