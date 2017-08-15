All eyes on North Korea

(NBC News) New language from North Korean state media suggests the regime may be pulling back from the escalating war of words with the United States.

The new plan, according to North Korean state media: Wait and see what the foolish yankees do.

The cooling rhetoric comes after a stern warning monday from Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“If they fire at the United States it could escalate into war very quickly… If they do that then it’s game on,” Mattis said.

North Korea is still demanding the U.S. cancel planned military drills with South Korea, something the U.S. will not even consider.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wNA93Y