All eyes on North Korea

NBC's Blayne Alexander Published: Updated:
North Korea issued another blustery, threatening statement about armed conflict with the United States - but indicated it's waiting for President Trump to make the first move.

(NBC News) New language from North Korean state media suggests the regime may be pulling back from the escalating war of words with the United States.

The new plan, according to North Korean state media: Wait and see what the foolish yankees do.

The cooling rhetoric comes after a stern warning monday from Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“If they fire at the United States it could escalate into war very quickly… If they do that then it’s game on,” Mattis said.

North Korea is still demanding the U.S. cancel planned military drills with South Korea, something the U.S. will not even consider.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wNA93Y

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s