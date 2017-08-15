240 recruits begin training to become Massachusetts State Troopers

NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 200 recruits showed up to be trained as Massachusetts State Troopers on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said 240 trainees came in on day 1 of the intensive training at the State’s Police Academy in New Braintree.

For the next 24 weeks, the 83rd Recruit Training Troops will be trained under the directions of their drill instructors.

Training will include rigorous classroom instruction on criminal law, ethics, and other topics related to policing; physical cross-training geared specifically to the fitness demands placed on law enforcement officers; defensive tactics training; emergency first aid; patrol procedures; firearms instruction; and emergency vehicle operation.

The recruits will also take part in several dozen different controlled scenarios that simulate a wide range of incidents and calls for service to which they will respond, for real, once they graduate and become state troopers.

